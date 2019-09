The Rainbow Wahine soccer team defeated North Dakota State 1-0 this afternoon on the road, picking up their second win of the season.

Hawaii (2-2-1) was led Elena Palacios’ first-half go-ahead goal in the 26th minute that dealt North Dakota State its first loss of the season.

The shutout win marked the third-straight game in which the Wahine have their opposition scoreless.

Next up for the ‘Bows is North Dakota on Sunday at 11 a.m. HST.