The University of Hawaii soccer team was edged 3-2 by UC Davis on Sunday afternoon.

Hawaii falls to 4-5-3 overall and 3-3-1 in Big West Conference games.

UC Davis (6-5-2, 2-1-2) took an early lead on goals by Sam Tristan and Leslie Fregoso in the 23rd and 24th minutes, respectively.

Hawaii answered with a goal from Brynn Mitchell in the 51st minute, only for the Aggies to respond with a Risa Yamada goal less than a minute later.

UH cut the deficit to 3-2 on Mia Foster’s penalty in the 54th minute but could never come up with the equalizer.

Hawaii will be off until Oct. 19, a home contest against UC Santa Barbara at 7 p.m. at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.