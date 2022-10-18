The Hawai’i women’s soccer team heads into a crucial finishing stretch of matches, starting with the final regular season home weekend Thursday against UC Riverside at 7 p.m. and Sunday vs. Cal State Fullerton at 4 p.m. at Waipi’o Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

The Rainbow Wahine head into the week tied for seventh in The Big West standings with three matches left, just one point behind sixth place and two points out of fourth. The top six teams at the end of the regular season make the conference tournament. UH will also celebrate Senior Day on Sunday and will honor nine seniors following the match against Cal State Fullerton.

HAWAI'I (5-4-2, 2-2-2 Big West) vs. UC RIVERSIDE (2-6-7, 0-4-3 Big West) | CAL STATE FULLERTON (7-4-5, 4-1-2 Big West) Date | Time Thursday, Oct. 20, 7 p.m. HT | Sunday, Oct. 23, 4 p.m. HT Location Waipahu, O'ahu — Waipi'o Peninsula Soccer Stadium

HEAD COACH MICHELE NAGAMINE

At Hawai’i: 68-97-21, 12th season

Collegiate Record: 92-127-22, 15th season

SERIES VS. UC RIVERSIDE

Overall: 5-4-2

Last meeting: Oct. 7, 2021 at Hawai’i (Tie, 1-1)

Streak: T1

SERIES VS. CAL STATE FULLERTON

Overall: 3-14

Last meeting: Oct. 10, 2021 at Hawai’i (Cal State Fullerton won, 1-0)

Streak: L2

ON THE PITCH

RAINBOW WAHINE DRAW WITH CSUB

Hawai’i kicked off its three-match homestand with a 1-1 draw against CSU Bakersfield on Sunday. The Rainbow Wahine out-shot the Roadrunners 21-5, but were only able to cash in once when Kelci Sumida scored on a header off of a Krista Peterson corner kick in the 26th minute. The goal was the 12th of Sumida’s career and second of the season, giving her eight points on the year and a point in six of UH’s 12 matches. Sumida and Mia Foster led the way in shot attempts with five each, while Nohara Takayama and Krista Peterson each finished with three shots. The ‘Bows also finished with 12 corner kicks to CSUB’s six.



POSTSEASON PUSH

Currently in a tie for seventh place in The Big West standings with three matches to play, the Rainbow Wahine look to finish strong and add to their league standings total of nine points. UH will look to finish in the top six of the league standings and make it to the conference tournament for the second time since joining The Big West in 2012. The Rainbow Wahine are one point behind sixth-place CSU Bakersfield and two behind UC Irvine and UC Davis who are tied for fourth. Last year – the first year the conference expanded to 11 teams – the sixth-place team ended the regular season with 15 points.



ON THE ATTACK

Hawai’i’s front line of Amber Gilbert , Krista Peterson and Kelci Sumida have led the way offensively through 12 matches. The trio have combined to score 10 of the team’s 12 goals while one of the three has recorded a point in all nine matches in which UH has scored.

Peterson is tied for fourth in the conference with five goals and tied for fifth with 12 points. She also is tied for the league lead with three game-winning goals.

Gilbert is second among Big West freshmen in points (8) and goals (3).

Sumida is tied for fourth in The Big West with four assists while leading the team with 27 shot attempts and 15 shots on goal.

LOCKING IT DOWN

Defense has been one of the strong points for Hawai’i throughout the season. The Rainbow Wahine are second in the conference in goals allowed, giving up just 14 all year, good for the fewest allowed by a UH team through 12 matches since 2016 and the fifth-fewest in program history after 12 contests. The ‘Bows have gotten contributions from a number of different individuals both on the back line and in goal to keep opposing offenses in check.

KEEPING IT ON FRAME

The Rainbow Wahine have done a good job of creating quality looks at goal, currently leading the conference in shots on goal percentage. UH leads The Big West and is tied for 66th nationally, putting 50.0 percent of shot attempts on frame as 65 of Hawai’i’s 130 shot attempts have been on goal. Over the last eight matches, UH has put 50 of its 92 shot attempts on frame, with a total of 27 shots on goal over the last four matches.

RAKING IN THE HONORS

The Rainbow Wahine have taken home several Big West weekly honors this season. Amber Gilbert has been named conference freshman of the week twice this year, while goalies Sophie Augustin and Lauren Marquez each took home defensive player of the week in consecutive weeks.