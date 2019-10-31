Wahine soccer comes back to beat UC Davis 3-2

The University of Hawaii soccer team mounted a second-half comeback to defeat UC Davis by a 3-2 score on Thursday.

Two Kayla Ryan goals in the second period led the Wahine to victory. Ryan, a sophomore now has seven goals this season.

With the three points, UH has put themselves in a good spot in the Big West standings. The ‘Bows now have 14 points. Depending on what happens in conference play Thursday-Saturday, Hawaii could clinch a postseason berth before their game on Sunday.

Hawaii started the scoring when freshman Moanalua grad Kelci Sumida netted her fifth goal of 2019 and her career in the 12th minute.

The Aggies responded with two Janae Gonzalez penalty kick goals on either side of halftime.

Rainbows senior goalkeeper Alexis Mata made seven saves in the game.

Sumida took the ball most of the way in the 61st minute before Ryan tapped the ball in near the goal line to tie the contest at two apiece.

Yet another foul in the box resulted in the third penalty kick of the game — this time from the Wahine with roughly 15 minutes remaining — and Ryan converted the eventual game-winner.

Chippy-ness was prevalent through the game. Sumida earned herself a red card in the 80th minute for a retaliating kick.

Hawaii plays again on Sunday when they meet up with Long Beach State at 12:00pm HT.