Wahine remain at No. 11 in latest AVCA Coaches Poll

The Rainbow Wahine volleyball team remained at the No. 11 spot in the latest AVCA Coaches Poll this week.

The Wahine (12-1) opened up Big West play with win four-set wins over both Long Beach State and CSUN on the road this past weekend.

AVCA Top-25:



1. Baylor

2. Neb

3. Stanford

4. Pitt

5. Penn St

6. Texas

7. Minn

8. Wash

9. BYU

10. Marquette

11. Hawai'i

12. Fla

13. Wisc

14. Creighton

15. Kentucky

16. Colorado St

17. Purdue

18. Ill.

19. Cal

20. Utah

21. Rice

22. Mizz

23. Florida St

24. Washington St

25. Oregon — AVCA (@AVCAVolleyball) September 30, 2019

In the latest AVCA Top 25 rankings released this morning, Baylor — for the first time in program history — is No.1. The Bears are the only team to defeat Hawaii this season.

The ‘Bows will look to keep their hot-start to the season going this Friday against UC Irvine at the Stan Sheriff Center. First serve is set for 7 p.m. HST.