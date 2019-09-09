Wahine ranked No. 18 in latest AVCA Coaches Poll

Jolie Rasmussen and the Rainbow Wahine celebrate a four set upset over 13th-ranked Washington at the Stan Sheriff Center

The Rainbow Wahine volleyball team is undefeated at 6-0 with a statement win over Washington on their resume, but the ‘Bows still aren’t climbing the ladder this week’s AVCA Coaches Poll.

The Wahine are currently ranked No. 18 in the poll, up two spots from last week. While Hawaii still moved up the rankings, it’s hard to ignore the Huskies sitting pretty at No. 12 despite losing to the ‘Bows just last week.

In fact, Washington moved up six spots in the latest rankings and are now six spots ahead of Hawaii.

As expected…voters forgot that #HawaiiWVB beat Washington last week but wasn’t accounted for. UH moves up 2 spots to 18, Huskies up 6 to 12th 🧐 https://t.co/XaOdVpTTqD — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) September 9, 2019

Hawaii will look to keep its hot-start to the season going against West Virginia this Thursday at the Stan Sheriff Center. First serve is set for 7 p.m. HST.