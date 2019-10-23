Wahine picked to finish 4th in Big West Preseason Poll

As announced by the Big West Conference on Wednesday morning, the University of Hawai’i women’s basketball team was picked to finish at No. 4 in both the coaches and media preseason polls.

The Rainbow Wahine finished the 2018-19 season at the No. 2 position riding an end of season surge by jumping from No. 5 in the standings due to a three-game win streak to close out the regular-season schedule.

The end of season impact leading to UH playing in the Big West Conference Tournament Championship and eventual bid into the WNIT did not sway coaches or media members when casting their votes in 2019.

The No. 4 slot is an upgrade from the preseason poll a year ago. In October of 2018 UH was picked to finish at No. 6. Similar to last season, UH did not have a player selected to the Preseason All-Conference squad.

UH graduated four players last season, including two starters in point guard Tia Kanoa, and swing player Leah Salanoa. But the ‘Bows return senior guard Courtney Middap and power forward Myrrah Joseph. Both were selected to the All-Conference Second Team at the end of last year.

UH will begin its season with an exhibition at the Stan Sheriff Center against Hawaii Pacific on Tuesday, October 29th, at 7:30 p.m. HT. The regular season for head coach Laura Beeman and her ‘Bows will begin on Tuesday, November 5th against San Diego State at 7:00 p.m. HT.