Wahine not ranked in AVCA Preseason Top 25 Coaches Poll

Hawaii’s Middle Hitter Emily Maglio (19) goes up for a block during the NCAA Women’s Volleyball Match between the Pacific Tigers and the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine on Friday, Sept. 2nd, 2016 at the Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, HI. (Photo by Andrew Lee / HMSWIRE)

The AVCA released the preseason NCAA women’s volleyball Top 25 poll today and for the second year in a row, the Rainbow Wahine volleyball team is on the outside looking in.

Hawaii received 13 points, tied for 32nd in the preseason poll along with Northern Iowa. 

Stanford received 62 first-place votes for the No. 1 spot. 

The ‘Bows will begin the season at the Stan Sheriff Center against San Diego on Friday, August 30th in the Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic. First serve is set for 7 p.m. H.T

