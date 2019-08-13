Wahine not ranked in AVCA Preseason Top 25 Coaches Poll

The AVCA released the preseason NCAA women’s volleyball Top 25 poll today and for the second year in a row, the Rainbow Wahine volleyball team is on the outside looking in.
Hawaii received 13 points, tied for 32nd in the preseason poll along with Northern Iowa.
Stanford received 62 first-place votes for the No. 1 spot.
The ‘Bows will begin the season at the Stan Sheriff Center against San Diego on Friday, August 30th in the Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic. First serve is set for 7 p.m. H.T