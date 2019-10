The Rainbow Wahine volleyball team moved up one spot in the latest AVCA Coaches Poll to No. 21.

The Wahine (16-3, 6-2 BWC) are currently on a three-match win streak after taking down Big West Conference foes UC Riverside and UC Davis over the weekend.

#AVCA Top-25:



1. Baylor

2. Stanford

3. Pitt

4. Texas

5. Neb

6. Wisconsin

7. Minn

8. Penn St

9. Wash

10. Creighton

11. Marquette

12. BYU

13. Florida

14. Colorado St

15. Cal

16. Kentucky

17. Illinois

18. Utah

19. Rice

20. Purdue

21. Hawai'i

22. USD

23. WKU

24. Wash St

25. Mizz — AVCA (@AVCAVolleyball) October 21, 2019

Looking to keep their streak alive, the ‘Bows will move on to play Cal State Fullerton and UC Irvine on the road this week.