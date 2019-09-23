Wahine move up to No. 11 in latest AVCA Coaches Poll

After a busy weekend at the Baylor Classic in Texas, the Rainbow Wahine volleyball team continued its march up the AVCA Coaches Poll rankings this week.

Hawaii climbed to the No. 11 spot in the latest Top 25 standings, the highest ranking for the program since the ‘Bows finished at No. 7 in the final poll of the 2015 season.

#AVCA Top-25:



1. Stanford

2. Baylor

3. Neb

4. Pitt

5. Penn St

6. Texas

7. Minn

8. Wash

9. BYU

10. Marquette

11. Hawai'i

12. Florida

13. Wisc

14. Creighton

15. Purdue

16. Kentucky

17. Colorado St

18. Utah

19. Mizz

20. Ill

21. Cal

22. Rice

23. Florida St

24. Oregon

25. USC — AVCA (@AVCAVolleyball) September 23, 2019

Over the weekend, the Wahine defeated No. 19 Missouri in a five-set thriller before falling to No. 2 Baylor on Sunday in straight-sets.

Hawaii is 10-1 on the season and will continue its road schedule against Long Beach State on Friday, September 27th at the Walter Pyramid.