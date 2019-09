The Rainbow Wahine volleyball team continue its climb up the AVCA Division I Coaches Poll.

The ‘Bows moved up five spots from No. 18 to No. 13 this week after taking down the likes of Army, Sacramento State and Denver over the weekend.

Through nine matches this season, Hawaii remains undefeated.

The ‘Bows will hit the road this week and head to Texas for The Baylor Classic. Hawaii will take on No. 17 Missouri on Saturday and No. 5 Baylor on Sunday.