Wahine hoops falls to Cal State Bakersfield

The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team fell 51-43 to Cal State Bakersfield on Saturday night to fall to 0-2 in Big West play.

Amy Atwell did the majority of the scoring for the Rainbow Wahine (1-3) with 23 points. She was the only player for the ‘Bows who reached double digits.

Andie Easley had a team-high 15 points for the Roadrunners, who improve to 4-4 and 2-2 in Big West play.

Next up for the Wahine is a two-game series against Cal State Fullerton at SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center, which begins on Friday.