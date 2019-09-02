Wahine goalkeeper Mata named Big West Conference Defensive Player of the Week

Senior goalkeeper Alexis Mata of the University of Hawai’i soccer team has been selected as the Defensive Player of the Week as announced by the Big West Conference office on Monday.

The weekly award marks the fifth time Mata has been bestowed with the honor, tying her with Tanya Taylor of UC Irvine for fourth all-time.

Over three matches against San Francisco, Nevada, and Sacramento State, Mata recorded a 0.90 goals-against average, while collecting 14 saves in 300 plus minutes of action.

After the first two weeks of the season, Mata currently leads the conference in saves with 22 saves and is tied for most shutouts at two.

UH will be in action later this week with its first road trip of the season. Stopping first at North Dakota State on Friday, followed by North Dakota on Sunday, and South Dakota State on Tuesday.