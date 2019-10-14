Wahine fall to No. 22 in latest AVCA Coaches Poll

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Hawaii Athletics

For the second week in a row, the Rainbow Wahine volleyball team continued to drop in the AVCA Coaches Poll.

The latest Top 25 Poll was released earlier this morning with the ‘Bows ranked No. 22 in the country after suffering a three-set sweep at the hands of Cal Poly over the weekend despite sweeping UC Santa Barbara on the road.

Hawaii (14-3, 4-2 BWC) is 3-2 on the road this season and is also 3-2 in its last five matches. The ‘Bows were ranked No. 18 last week. 

The Wahine will look to build off their win over UC Santa Barbara this week when they return home to the Stan Sheriff Center to take on UC Riverside and UC Davis.

