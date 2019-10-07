Wahine drop to No. 18 in latest AVCA Coaches Poll

After an upset loss to UC Irvine over the weekend at home, the Rainbow Wahine volleyball team fell to No. 19 in the latest AVCA Coaches Poll.

Hawaii (13-2, 3-1 BWC) lost a five-set thriller against the Anteaters, surrendering a two-set lead on Friday night. The Wahine rebounded from the loss with a five-set victory over Cal State Fullerton on Saturday.

#AVCA Top-25



1. Baylor

2. Stanford

3. Pitt

4. Texas

5. Neb

6. Minn

7. Wisc

8. Penn St

9. BYU

10. Marquette

11. Wash

12. Kentucky

13. Creighton

14. Florida

15. Colo St

16. Cal

17. Illinois

18. Utah

19. Hawai'i

20. Purdue

21. Rice

22. Mizz

23. Florida St

24. Wash St

25. Louisville — AVCA (@AVCAVolleyball) October 7, 2019

The ‘Bows were ranked as high as No. 11 in last week’s poll before losing their second match of the season. Hawaii will look to string together some wins when the team hits the road to California this week to take on Cal Poly and UC Santa Barbara.