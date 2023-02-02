The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team fell 57-47 to UC Davis on Thursday night at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Hawaii drops to 8-12 overall and 6-5 overall, while UC Davis improves to 10-11 overall and 6-5 in Big West games.

After losing key players Jovi Lefotu and Jacque David for the remainder of the season, nine players took the floor for Hawaii and struggled to shoot from the outside, going 2-for-23 from behind the arc as a team. Point guard Lily Wahinekapu paced the ‘Bows with a team-high 14 points and three assists.

After going down 15 to the Aggies in the second quarter, the Rainbow Wahine outscored UCD 15-9 in the third quarter before the visitors pulled away in the final 10 minutes as Evanne Turner had a game-high 23 points.

Hawaii closes out its homestand on Saturday with Cal Poly at 7 p.m.