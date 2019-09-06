Wahine basketball unveils 2019-2020 schedule

The University of Hawai’i women’s basketball team announced its 2019-2020 schedule, unveiling 17 home games, including eight non-conference matchups.



UH will tip-off the season against San Diego State on Tuesday, Nov. 5 as head coach Laura Beeman and crew has the opportunity to open in front of the home crowd at the Stan Sheriff Center for the second consecutive year.



The following week gives the Rainbow Wahine their first road test by visiting Loyola Marymount and Pepperdine. The contest with Pepperdine will be a rematch from last season when the Waves narrowly escaped O’ahu with a 65-64 victory.



UH returns for back-to-back tournaments, beginning with the Bank of Hawai’i Classic on Nov. 22. The two-day event has the ‘Bows facing off against two Texas teams, first against the University of Texas San-Antonio on Friday, Nov. 22, followed by Texas Southern on Sunday, Nov. 24.



The ‘Bows return a few days later for the Rainbow Wahine Showdown playing three games in three days, beginning Friday, Nov. 29 the day after Thanksgiving with North Texas. Saturday and Sunday will feature matchups with Power 5 schools in NC State and Texas. It will be the first time both the Wolf Pack and the Longhorns have visited O’ahu since the 2011-2012 season.



The stretch of Power 5 opponents continues for UH with a visit to Oregon State on Friday, Dec. 6 and Washington on Sunday, Dec. 8. The last time the ‘Bows played four consecutive games against Power 5 opponents came in 2012-2013. During Beeman’s first season at UH, her squad played in five straight games against Power 5 opponents including Stanford, Baylor, Oregon, Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Utah.



After the trip along the Northwest, UH will return home for a one-off with Hope International on Sunday, Dec. 15. Six days later, on Saturday, Dec. 21, UH will visit a former WAC opponent with a stop at Idaho. The non-conference schedule comes to an end at home and on New Year’s Eve with the University of Pennsylvania.



A total of 12 days will separate the non-conference and conference schedule, beginning on the road at CSUN on Thursday, Jan. 9. While on the road, UH takes on defending Big West Conference champion UC Davis on Saturday, Jan. 11. The ‘Bows will be looking to pick up their first win on the road against the Aggies since 2015.



The first home conference game will be played against UC Riverside on Thursday, Jan. 16. It won’t be till Saturday, Feb. 22 when the aforementioned UC Davis plays at the SSC. UH was the only blemish on the Aggies 15-1 conference record last season when the ‘Bows upended them at the SSC, 65-60.



The regular-season schedule will wrap up on Saturday, Mar. 7 with Senior Night as UH will take on Cal Poly.



The first chance for fans to watch the ‘Bows will be with an early-season scrimmage on Tuesday, Oct. 29 against Hawai’i Pacific. Beeman and her staff will unveil a roster with five new additions and eight returning players from a year ago.