The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team was walloped 85-46 against No. 2 UCLA on Thursday in Los Angeles.

Hawaii falls to 3-6 for the 2023-2024 season, while the Bruins improve to 11-0.

Four players scored in double figures for UCLA, led by Charisma Osborne’s game-high 17 points. For Hawaii, Olivia Davies had a team-high 11 points, UH’s lone scorer in double figures.

The Rainbow Wahine open up Big West Conference play at Cal State Fullerton on Dec. 30 at noon HST.