Wahine basketball returns home for games against UC Davis & UC Riverside this week

The University of Hawai’i women’s basketball team returns to SimpliFi Arena to host UC Davis on Thursday, followed by a matchup with UC Riverside on Saturday.

Tipoff against the Highlanders has an hour earlier start time for 6:00 p.m. HT, but Thursday will have the usual start of 7:00 p.m. HT.

UH comes into the week slotted at the No. 4 spot of the Big West Conference standings as Long Beach State, UC Irvine, and UC San Diego sit atop the standings with a three-way tie. Due to COVID-19 and the possibility of cancelations, the conference standings are measured by win percentage, instead of total wins and losses.

The ‘Bows split their most recent road trip after suffering a setback at UC Santa Barbara but bounced back with a win at CSUN. Freshman forward Daejah Phillips led the way over the weekend as she tallied a combined 25 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists in the two games. She also extended her streak of double-digit scoring games to five.

Head coach Laura Beeman quickly etched her name into the Rainbow Wahine record book, passing Jim Bolla as the No. 2 winningest coach at UH back in 2016. She then recorded her 100th win in 2018; in 2022, she is approaching another milestone. Beeman currently sits at 149 win at UH entering the weekend, one win away from 150.

Thursday’s matchup with UC Davis features the two top scorers against conference opponents with graduate forward Amy Atwell (18.8) and Cierra Hall (17.3). Both are similar in each recently crossed the milestone of 1,000 career points and has been at their institutions for five years plus.

UC Davis is the well-established team to beat in the Big West after notching their fifth consecutive regular-season championship in 2021. UCD and UH are the two winningest programs in the conference’s history, and the Aggies hold a 14-10 overall record against the ‘Bows. It’s UH though, who hold a grudge as UCD has knocked them out of the conference tournament in two of the last three played, including last year’s semifinals game.