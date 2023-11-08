The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team opened their 2023-24 season on the road at 15th ranked Stanford with an 87-40 loss to the national power.

The Rainbow Wahine, who wanted an early season challenge got exactly that in the form of the Cardinal who outrebounded UH 60-to-18.

Kiki Iriafen had a game high 13 points and 13 rebounds for Stanford.

Brooklyn Rewers led Hawaii in scoring with 8 points while Lily Wahinekapu added 6 points but was held to 1-of-11 shooting.

The Rainbows will remain on the road to play Santa Clara on Saturday at 11:00 am HST on ESPN+.

Hawaii’s home opener is set for November 17th against San Francisco.