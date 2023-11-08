The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team opened their 2023-24 season on the road at 15th ranked Stanford with an 87-40 loss to the national power.
The Rainbow Wahine, who wanted an early season challenge got exactly that in the form of the Cardinal who outrebounded UH 60-to-18.
Kiki Iriafen had a game high 13 points and 13 rebounds for Stanford.
Brooklyn Rewers led Hawaii in scoring with 8 points while Lily Wahinekapu added 6 points but was held to 1-of-11 shooting.
The Rainbows will remain on the road to play Santa Clara on Saturday at 11:00 am HST on ESPN+.
Hawaii’s home opener is set for November 17th against San Francisco.