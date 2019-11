The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team defeated UTSA on Friday afternoon to improve it’s record to 3-1.

The ‘Bows held UTSA to just two points in the first quarter and won by a 62-50 final score.

The contest wrapped up the first day of the Bank of Hawaii Classic.

Lauren Rewers and Myrrah Joseph led the Wahine with 13 points each. Joseph had eight rebounds off the bench.

Hawaii plays Texas Southern on Sunday at 2:30 at the Stan Sheriff Center.