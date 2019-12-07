Corvallis, Ore.— The University of Hawai’i women’s basketball team dropped the first of a two-game road trip on Friday with a 64-32 loss at No. 5 Oregon State.
The Rainbow Wahine (4-5) have lost four of their last five matchups, after starting the season at 3-1. The current stretch for UH featured two top-15 teams, including No. 13 NC State last week. The Beavers (8-0) remain undefeated on the season and have won each of those eight games by double-digits.
OSU jumped ahead early in the first quarter with a 13-3 advantage over the visiting green and white squad. UH answered with a short run of 6-2 to pull within six before the quarter break. The Beavers outscored the ‘Bows 16-6 in the second frame for a 31-15 lead at halftime. OSU shot 56 percent from the floor, including 20 points in the paint in the first 20 minutes, while UH struggled from the floor for 28 percent and didn’t hit a three-point shot.
The second half showed the same struggles for the ‘Bows as they were outscored 17-5 in the third quarter, leading to the eventual final in favor of the home team.
Senior guard Julissa Tago was a bright spot for UH as she recorded her fifth straight game of double-digit points, finishing with 12, and was the only player to hit a three for the ‘Bows.
As a team, UH shot 23 percent from the floor and under 20 percent from beyond the three-point line, leading to the lowest offensive output on the year.
UH will turn its attention to Sunday, wrapping up the trip to the northwest with Washington at 5 p.m. HT. The game will be streamed live on Washington Live Stream, provided by Pac-12 Network Plus. Sunday’s game will end a stretch of four consecutive games where the ‘Bows have played Power 5 opponents.
Wahine basketball gets doubled up by Oregon State
Corvallis, Ore.— The University of Hawai’i women’s basketball team dropped the first of a two-game road trip on Friday with a 64-32 loss at No. 5 Oregon State.