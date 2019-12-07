Wahine basketball gets doubled up by Oregon State

Hawaii is one day away from facing off with 19th ranked Boise State in the Mountain West Championship game on Saturday at 11:00am Hawaii time. It will be a rematch of a 22 point Bronco win at Albertson Stadium less than three months ago.

The Rainbow Warriors arrived into town on Thursday night. They held a closed practice Friday morning on the blue turf. Later, representatives of each team came back to Albertson Stadium for the official press conference. The Rainbow Warriors, who are riding a four game winning streak, the longest winning run since 2010, made it very clear they are relishing the opportunity to claim a conference title against a longtime conference king.

"It's an honor to be in the game," said Rainbow Warriors head coach Nick Rolovich. "It's an honor to play against Boise. They've been a beaming light of success in this conference and the WAC and again before that. To be able to be here, and play this game, and have this opportunity for our kids is big for our program, our state. I'm very thankful for the kids we have on our team. They've got a great mentality."