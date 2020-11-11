Wa’a and Bowers announce intentions to transfer from Hawaii football team

Two members of the University of Hawaii football team announced that they would be leaving the program on Tuesday.

Offensive lineman Kaimana ‘Bubba’ Wa’a and linebacker Zach Bowers both announced on their personal Twitter accounts that they will enter the NCAA transfer portal.

Wa’a is a redshirt freshman who played in four games during the 2019 season to maintain his redshirt status under NCAA rules. He also started two games at right guard.

Bowers, also a redshirt freshman, signed with Hawaii out of Chandler High School in Arizona but never saw extensive action for the Rainbow Warriors.