Voting remains open for the 2022 ESPY Awards, which takes place on July 20 in Los Angeles and will be broadcast on ESPN.

Although the show airs on July 20, voting closes on Sunday at 2 p.m. HST.

Hauula native and Campbell alumna Jocelyn Alo is one of four nominees for Best College Athlete, Women’s Sports. The three other nominees are Aliyah Boston (South Carolina basketball), Jaelin Howell (Florida State soccer) and Charlotte North (Boston College lacrosse).

Alo’s many accomplishments in 2022 include breaking the NCAA career home run record and winning both the USA Softball National Player of the Year and the national championship for the second year in a row.

The Oklahoma softball team is also nominated for best team, along with the NBA’s Golden State Warriors, the WNBA’s Chicago Sky, the MLB’s Atlanta Braves, the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams, the University of Georgia’s football team, and the NHL’s Colorado Avalanche.

Voting for the ESPY for Best College Athlete, Women’s Sports can be found here.