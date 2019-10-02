VOTE: Saint Louis standout Koali Nishigaya up for USA Today’s Player of the Week Award

For a second consecutive week, Saint Louis standout Koali Nishigaya is up for USA Today’s Super 25 Player of the Week award.

The award is determined by popular vote, and fans have until Friday to vote for him here.

Nishigaya needed just five receptions to reach 263 receiving yards and two touchdowns in the top-ranked and three-time defending state champion Crusaders 54-21 win over Mililani this past weekend. According to the Hawaii Prep World record books, Nishigaya is third on the program’s single-game receiving chart behind only Desmond Hanohano and Mitchell Quinn.

Last week, Nishigaya finished third in the fan vote with 8,698. Matthew Rueve of St. Xavier (Ohio) won with 30,719 votes.