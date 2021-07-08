Volleyball coach Angelica Ljungqvist to leave University of Hawaii

Hawaii beach volleyball head coach and women’s indoor assistant coach Angelica Ljungqvist is leaving the university on July 20.

“This was a very difficult decision and it’s heartbreaking to say goodbye,” Ljungqvist said in a UH press release. “Returning to my alma mater to coach was a dream come true. I’m truly grateful to Robyn and the administration for giving me this opportunity. It has been an honor and privilege to represent UH, the State and the people of Hawai’i and I am so blessed to call Hawai’i home. However, right now, it’s important for me to be close to family in Sweden. I give all my aloha to our Rainbow Wahine players, coaches and staff and also extend a warm mahalo nui loa to our fans for welcoming me back to Hawai’i a second time. I know both the indoor and beach teams have spectacular years ahead of them and I look forward to cheering them on.”

Ljungqvist was also a former star for the University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team, taking home ACVA National Player of the Year honors in 1996. Ljungqvist and Robyn Ah Mow formed a dynamic duo on the court during their playing days.

Ever since Ah Mow was named the new UH women’s volleyball head coach in 2017, Ljungqvist has been her top assistant ever since.

“Ang has been a tremendous asset to the success of our program but more importantly she was a role model for these young women,” Ah Mow said in the release. “She is the face of Hawai’i Volleyball. Despite not being from the islands, she knew what it meant to be a Rainbow Wahine and to represent Hawai’i. We’re so fortunate that she left this gift with our student-athletes and the hope is they take it and use it in everyday life! She will be sorely missed. Outside the program, no one knows how much time and dedication our coaches spend for the program and Ang gave everything she had. I wish her and her family the best and hope our paths will meet again!”

Last August, Ljungqvist was also named the head coach of the UH beach volleyball team in a cost-cutting move as a result of financial shortcomings of the COVID-19 pandemic. Jeff Hall, the former beach volleyball head coach, was removed from his position as a result of the move at the time.

Evan Silberstein will serve as the interim beach volleyball head coach as the school begins a search for the program’s next head coach.