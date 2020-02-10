Vince Terrell makes decision, signs to play college football at Navy

National Letter of Intent Signing Day was Wednesday, but there are some exceptions to the rule. Vincent Terrell, the Punahou slot, and running back, and kick and punt returner didn’t make up his mind until Sunday morning that he was going to go play college football at the Naval Academy.

The Terrell’s hosted a party Sunday afternoon, even to that point, Vince’s mom and dad didn’t know which school he had chosen.

“This morning at church I was talking to my pastor and bishop and they kind of gave me confidence whatever choice I make, God’s gonna help me and carry me through,” said Terrell.

When the moment came, Terrell picked the Navy over Army. The Cover2 Special Teams Player of the year comes from a military family, but he decided to pave his own path.

“Dad’s Air Force, mom was Army, and I’ll be Navy,” said Terrell.

“It was a tough process. Two great schools. I really felt like Army was the way for a long time because they were the first person to offer me. Always calling me, checking up on me even when I was sick. Navy came in. I had always really wanted to go to Navy and play the type of ball they’re playing up there. And when it came through… it was a tough decision. But out of the fact that Navy is going to allow me to come direct, I think it’s time for me to put my talents to the test and put it against the best.”

Terrell will play under Laie native Ken Niumatalolo at Navy.