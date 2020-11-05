Vince Manuwai among 10 finalists for Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021

The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame announced today the 10 Finalists that will be on the ballot for induction into the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021.

The Finalists were selected from a field of over 100 nominees by the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee which includes former NFL Player and Inaugural Inductee Jack Thompson (Chairman), Coaches Ron McBride and Dick Vermeil, past NFL player and Inaugural Inductee Olin Kreutz, past NFLPA President and Inaugural Inductee Kevin Mawae, former NFL Player and Class of 2015 Inductee Ray Schoenke, ESPN Sportscaster Neil Everett, NFL Network writer and commentator Steve Wyche, and Honolulu Sportscaster Robert Kekaula.

“Special thanks to our Selection Committee, who has once again put forward an outstanding group of Finalists for the Class of 2021,” said Jack Thompson, Selection Committee Chairman

The Selection Committee and all living Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Inductees will vote in the coming weeks to select the individuals who will be inducted as the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021.

“On behalf of our Board of Directors, we congratulate the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 Finalists,” said Jesse Sapolu, Chairman and Co-Founder. “Each Finalist had an outstanding football career and are certainly worthy of induction into the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame.”

Three inductees will be announced on November 18, 2020.

CLASS OF 2021 FINALISTS

§ Tony Banks (QB) Michigan State; Pro: NFL (STL, BAL, DAL, WAS, HOU) 10 years, Samoan ancestry

§ Malcom Floyd (WR) Wyoming; Pro (SAN) 10 years, Samoan ancestry

§ Tommy Kaulukuki (Coach) Hawai‘i; 6 years, Hawaiian ancestry

§ Chris Kemoeatu (G) Utah; Pro (PIT) 7 years, Tongan ancestry

§ Vince Manuwai (G) Hawai‘i; Pro NFL (JAC, ATL) 9 years, Hawaiian ancestry

§ Rey Maualuga (LB) USC; Pro NFL (CIN, MIA) 9 years, Samoan ancestry

§ Harry Montague-Field (OL) Hawai‘i, Oregon State; Pro NFL (CHI) AFL (LA) 4 years, Hawaiian ancestry

§ Alapati “Al” Noga (DL) Hawai‘i; Pro: NFL (MIN, WAS, IND) 7 years, Samoan ancestry

§ Falaniko “Niko” Noga (LB) Hawai’i; Pro: NFL (AZ, DET) 8 years, Samoan ancestry

§ Charlie Wedemeyer; Former Head Football Coach, Los Gatos High School (CA), Hawaiian ancestry

About the Polynesian Bowl: The Polynesian Bowl is held annually during the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week and is televised LIVE on CBS Sports Network. Major sponsors include adidas, BodyArmor, CrossCountry Mortgage, Friends of Hawai‘i Charities, Hawaiian Airlines, Hawaii Building & Construction Trades Council, Hawai‘i News Now, Hawai‘i Tourism Authority, Sheraton Princess Kaiulani Hotel and Riddell.

About the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame: The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame honors Polynesia’s greatest players, coaches and contributors. Its permanent home is located at the Polynesian Cultural Center (O‘ahu) and was established in 2013 by Super Bowl Champions Jesse Sapolu and Ma’a Tanuvasa. Other board members include Troy Polamalu, Vai Sikahema, June Jones and Reno Mahe. www.PolynesianFootballHOF.org.