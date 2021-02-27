Vince Cachero falls to Ronnie Lawrence via TKO at UFC Vegas 20

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 26: In this handout image provided by UFC, (L-R) Opponents Vince Cachero and Ronnie Lawrence face off during the UFC weigh-in at UFC APEX on February 26, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Hawaii’s Vince Cachero fell to Ronnie Lawrence via TKO during the undercard of UFC Fight Night 186 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

The bantamweight bout was stopped about midway through the third and final round after a flurry of Lawrence punches on the ground, as Lawrence was already well in control of the fight.

Lawrence improves to 7-1 in his MMA career after winning his UFC debut. Cachero, meanwhile, drops to 7-4 and is still seeking his first victory in the UFC.

The fight between Lawrence and Cachero was the second fight of the undercard on ESPN+. The main event features a heavyweight bout between Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Ciryl Gane.