Viewers guide to the 2020 NFL Draft

Thursday-Saturday is one of the most highly-anticipated NFL Drafts in history. Mainstream sports fans worldwide have gone weeks without a live sporting event to consume. That changes this week.

Preview coverage starts on Thursday at 11:00am Hawaii time on NFL Network.

The 2020 NFL Draft begins Thursday on NFL Network at 2:00pm Hawaii time. Round 1 of the draft runs until 5:30pm HT.

Rounds 2-3 take place on Friday, with preview coverage starting at 11:00am HT and the draft beginning at 1:00pm through 5:00pm HT.

Everything wraps up on Saturday with rounds 4-7. The kickoff show for the final day begins early: 4:00am-6:00am HT. Then day 3 starts officially at 6:00am, running through 1:00pm with the final three rounds.

All scheduling is for NFL Network.

The NFL will also be putting on a Draft-A-Thon, a virtual fundraiser for COVID-19 relief that spans all three days. Many celebrities and current NFL stars will be a part of the Draft-A-Thon which will be streaming on NFL.com as well as several social channels.