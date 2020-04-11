Video emerges of Tua Tagovailoa’s virtual pro day

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA – NOVEMBER 09: Tua Tagovailoa #13 of the Alabama Crimson Tide throws a pass during the second half against the LSU Tigers in the game at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Less than just five months removed from hip surgery, Tua Tagovailoa held a personal pro day on Thursday with video being sent to all 32 NFL teams.

Video of that pro day, which was not initially released to the public, emerged on Friday via Chris Mortensen’s Twitter account.

Under the guidance of trainer Trent Dilfer, Tagovailoa executed approximately 75 passes, displaying mobility that answered questions about the durability of his hip.

The 2020 NFL Draft is set to take place from April 23 to April 25, and will also be held virtually.