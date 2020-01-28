Victor Santa Cruz named Hawaii football’s new defensive coordinator

Todd Graham has selected former Hawaii linebacker and Azusa Pacific head coach Victor Santa Cruz as the program’s new defensive coordinator.

Santa Cruz was most recently Azusa Pacific’s head coach from 2006 to 2019, where he compiled an 84-69 career record.

Santa Cruz played for UH from 1990 to 1994. He jumped into coaching shortly after, coaching the linebackers at El Camino High in Oceanside, Calif., from 1996 to 2000.

He then latched on with Azusa Pacific, where he was the offensive coordinator from 2001 to 2003 and defensive coordinator from 2004 to 2005. He has been the head coach since 2006, but left the position to join Graham’s staff.