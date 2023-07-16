With just over a week until training camp commences, the University of Hawaii football team has been carrying out player-led workouts in preparation for the 2023 season opener against Vanderbilt on August 26th.

Heading into his second season as head coach, Timmy Chang, has appointed five players as summer captains who also serve on the leadership council. These players, Jonah Kahahawai-Welch, Eliki Tanuvasa, Logan Taylor, Tylan Hines, and Cam Stone, have been instrumental in leading player-run practices and providing a valuable orientation to newcomers during the off-season.

This comes as the University of Hawaii, affectionately known as UH, looks to bounce back from a disappointing 3-10 season.

“There’s a culture set when you come into the Brotherhood,” said Jonah Kahahawai-Welch, a senior defensive lineman for the University of Hawaii. “Having those leaders and people on the council is essential to establish the standard for the program and team, especially with a lot of newcomers that we’re depending on.”

Kahahawai-Welch emphasized the importance of team culture, which isn’t built overnight, but stems from the time spent together both on and off the field. He highlighted the role of the coaching staff, particularly Coach Chang, in driving home the understanding that the players control their game outcomes.

Addressing the issues faced in the previous season, Kahahawai-Welch said, “If we can clean up those one-play mistakes and focus on the details, it will help us win those one-play games that we fell short of last year.”

As previously stated, the Rainbow Warrior training camp is slated to start on July 26th. The in-season captains will be chosen by player votes during camp, and season tickets are set to go on sale from Monday.