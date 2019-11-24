Vavae Malepeai rushes for two touchdowns in 52-35 win over UCLA

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 31: Vavae Malepeai #29 of the USC Trojans warms up before the game against the Fresno State Bulldogs at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on August 31, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

In his first game action in over a month, USC junior and Mililani alum Vavae Malepeai rushed for two touchdowns in a 52-35 win over UCLA on Saturday afternoon.

Malepeai carried the ball 10 times for 60 yards. His last game action was on Oct. 12 in a 30-27 loss against Notre Dame. He had surgery on his swollen knee following the game.

Vavae Malepeai with an 8 yard TD run! #USC pic.twitter.com/BCyKUHrutg — I'M SEEING GHOSTS (@FTBeard11) November 23, 2019

First play Kedon Slovis hits Drake London deep for 46 yards, next play Vavae Malepeai takes it in for the 1 yard TD! #USC takes the lead! pic.twitter.com/pq3ooNUuLY — I'M SEEING GHOSTS (@FTBeard11) November 23, 2019

2017 Cover2 Manti Te’o Defensive Player of the Year Kanai Mauga also made an impact for the Trojans (8-4, 7-2 Pac-12) in their win over the Bruins (4-7, 4-4). The linebacker had six tackles, a sack and two pass breakups.

The No. 23 Trojans are now finished with the regular season. If Utah loses one of its two remaining games against Arizona (today) or Colorado (Nov. 30), the Trojans will represent the Pac-12 South in the conference championship game on Dec. 6. the Trojans beat the No. 7 Utes (9-1, 6-1) 30-23 on Sept. 20.