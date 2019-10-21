Van Sickle’s return serves as the spark Hawai’i needed in come from behind victory over UC Davis

Playing for the first time since October 4, Junior hitter Brooke Van Sickle returned from injury to provide a spark as the 22nd-ranked University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team rallied to beat UC Davis on Sunday night, to celebrate the 25th anniversary celebration of the opening of the Stan Sheriff Center.

Van Sickle, who sat out the last four matches with what she described as a knee injury, entered the match in the third set and posted seven kills to go with eight digs in the final three frames as UH recorded a memorable 22-25, 21-25, 25-22, 25-17, and 15-12 win.

“I really wasn’t expecting to play this weekend. I just got back on Thursday. That was my first practice back, so I wasn’t expecting it really, but when they were like, okay, you’re in, I was like, okay, cool. I’ll do everything I can. I got you guys,” said Van Sickle following the match.

The victory takes UH to 16-3 overall, 6-2 in the Big West Conference. While the Aggies fell to 12-8, 4-3.

When asked how motivated she was to make a difference for her team, trailing two sets to none upon her arrival, Van Sickle made it very clear that by entering the match, she would not accept anything but a win.

“Whenever I step on the court, I’m not losing a I don’t care if my leg is broken, I really don’t. Losing is not fun,” Van Sickle told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello with a smile.

After the match, the Rainbows celebrated by cutting a white-strawberry cake with the 25th Anniversaty of the Sheriff Center logo, which head coach Robyn Ah Mow shoved in the face of setter Norene Iosia, setting-off a short-lived foot fight on the teraflex.

“It feels amazing. The cake and everything, that was really cool, I didn’t even know it was like a whole celebration thing, I was stoked. The crowd was pretty big tonight. They helped a lot, especially in the fifth set,” added Van Sickle.

Iosia had nine kills, nine digs and 23 assists.

Up next for the Rainbow Wahine, a two-match road trip starting with Cal State Fullerton on Friday.