The Big West Conference announced its all-conference awards for beach volleyball as voted by the league coaches with four University of Hawai’i pairs earning honors. Headlining the honorees are Kaylee Glagau and Brooke Van Sickle who were named the conference’s Pair of the Year for the second straight season.

Glagau and Van Sickle were also named to the all-conference first-team. The No. 2 pair of Kylin Loker – Riley Wagoner and No. 3 pair of Ilihia Huddleston – Jaime Santer earned spots on the second team. Meanwhile the No. 5 pair of Chandler Cowell – Sydney Miller gained honorable mention.



Glagau and Van Sickle are the first-ever two-time winners of Big West Pair of the Year. The tandem have been nearly unstoppable this season, building a 29-3 record while competing at the No. 1 flight in all but three of its matches. Van Sickle becomes a three-time selection to the first team, while its the second such nod for Glagau.

Loker and Wagoner gained second team honors after going 21-12 on the season. The duo has played 28 of its 33 matches at the No. 2 flight. The pair of Huddleston and Santer have been phenomenal at the middle of the order, going 21-3 while playing primarily at the No. 3 and 4 courts. Finally, the pairing of senior Cowell and freshman Miller earned recognition following its success at the No. 5 court where the duo has gone 18-6 (19-6 overall).

Huddleston, Loker, and Santer each earned all-Big West honors for the third time, while Wagoner is now a two-time selection. Cowell and Miller gained Big West mention in their first year in the program.

The BeachBows are now headed to Gulf Shores, Ala., this week in preparation for an NCAA opening-round matchup against Loyola Marymount on Friday, May 5. First serve is 4:00 p.m. CDT/11:00 a.m. HT and the match will air live on ESPNU and will be streamed on ESPN+.