Utah’s Anae named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Utah Athletics

Former Kahuku defensive standout Bradlee Anae continues to make waves on the college football scene and has been recognized for his recent play, being named both the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week and Defensive Lineman of the Week.

The Utah star could not be contained as the Utes took down No. 21 Arizona State by a score of 21-3. The Laie native recorded three sacks in the win and also recorded a pass-breakup.

Following his three-sack performance, Anae now ranks No. 7 in program history for career sacks with 24 and is currently third among active players in the FBS. He is currently No. 2 in the Pac-12 this season with seven total sacks. 

The weekly honor was the first of Anae’s career and the third for a Ute player this season. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Center

'Baseballism' scores shoe collaboration with Nike

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Baseballism' scores shoe collaboration with Nike"

More arrests made in Kahuku following second wind farm delivery

Thumbnail for the video titled "More arrests made in Kahuku following second wind farm delivery"

More arrests made in Kahuku following second wind farm delivery

Thumbnail for the video titled "More arrests made in Kahuku following second wind farm delivery"

Transport of wind turbine materials scheduled

Thumbnail for the video titled "Transport of wind turbine materials scheduled"

Hawaii Island police seeking woman's identification

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hawaii Island police seeking woman's identification"

Deadly crash on Maui

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deadly crash on Maui"
More Local News