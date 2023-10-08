The NBA’s Utah Jazz edged the Los Angeles Clippers 101-96 in an exhibition game held at the University of Hawaii’s SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center on Sunday afternoon.

Both teams spent the last handful of days on Oahu for preseason camp and will head back to their respective home cities.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Kris Dunn had a team-high 15 points for the Jazz, while Bones Hyland of the Clippers led all scorers with 18 points.

Sunday’s contest was played in front of a sellout crowd of over 10,000.