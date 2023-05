Malia Nam and the USC women’s golf team finished second nationally in the NCAA finals on Wednesday in Scottsdale, Ariz.

The Trojans fell to Wake Forest 3-1-0 in the national championship match.

Nam did not play in the finals or semifinals but played in the quarterfinals, a Trojans victory over South Carolina.

Nam’s accomplished five-year college career is now over.