USA men’s volleyball secures 2020 Olympic berth, four Hawai’i players on roster

The United States men’s volleyball team is going back to the Olympics. The National team qualified for the 2020 Summer Games on Sunday by beating the Netherlands in four sets in the final of the FIVB qualification tournament in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

Team USA currently has four players from Hawaii on its roster. Kamehameha graduate Micah Christenson was the starting setter in the tournament. He had two kills in Sunday’s match and led the team to a 49.4 hitting percentage. Punahou grad Erik Shoji started at libero. Kawika Shoji and Micah Ma’a are also on the team.

The Shoji brothers and Christenson were all on the 2016 national team that won bronze at the Rio Summer Games.

This is the 10th straight time the United States has qualified for the Olympics and 12th time overall.