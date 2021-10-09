University of Hawaii’s Andre Ilagan has historic ITA All-American run come to an end in Semifinals

University of Hawai’i men’s tennis player Andre Ilagan’s phenomenal run in the ITA All-American Championships came to an end on Saturday morning.
Ilagan fell in the semifinals to San Diego’s 28th-ranked August Holmgren in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3. The loss snapped Ilagan’s nine match winning streak dating back to Sept. 25, the second day of the Rancher Invitational in Westlake, Calif. During his string of history-making wins at the All-American, Ilagan mowed down a total of six ranked players—No. 18 Juan Carlos Aguilar (TCU), No. 26 Marcus McDaniel (Georgia Tech), No. 59 Josh Goodger (Florida), No. 65 Connor Kingsley (Ohio State), No. 109 Stijn Slump (Middle Tennessee), and No. 110 Alex Kotzen (Columbia).
Ilagan and the rest of the Rainbow Warriors will continue their fall season this coming week, Saturday, October 16-17. Both days matches will run from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
