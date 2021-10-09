University of Hawaii’s Andre Ilagan has historic ITA All-American run come to an end in Semifinals

LĪHU‘E, Kaua'i (KHON2) -- Kaua'i police are seeking the public's help in locating a 56-year-old Kōloa woman who was reported missing at around 6 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9.

According to the Kaua'i Police Department (KPD), Joddielynn Taylor was last seen at her home on Wednesday, Oct. 6. Taylor has blue eyes and brown hair -- which is usually in a ponytail -- and is about 5-foot-4 and weighs approximately 130 pounds.