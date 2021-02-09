University of Hawaii’s all-time tackles leader Solomon Elimimian announces retirement after legendary career in the Canadian Football League

CALGARY, AB – AUGUST 1: Jamall Johnson #28 (L) and Solomon Elimimian #56 (R) of the BC Lions celebrate after a play against the Calgary Stampeders during a CFL game at McMahon Stadium on August 1, 2014 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Derek Leung/Getty Images)

The University of Hawaii’s all-time leading tackler Solomon Elimimian announced his retirement following a legendary career in the Canadian Football League where he will undoubtedly soon be enshrined into the CFL Hall of Fame.

Elimimian said farewell to the game in a heartfelt letter written for Canada’s TSN.

Elimimian, who starred for the B.C. Lions for nine seasons and the Saskatchewan Roughriders for his final year of 2019, finishes his career having played in 133 games, recording 833 defensive tackles, 36 special teams tackles, 33 sacks, eight interceptions, and nine forced fumbles.

In 2010, Elimimian was honored as the CFL’s Most Outstanding Rookie before becoming the first strictly defensive player to ever win the CFL’s Most Outstanding Player Award in 2014. Also in the trophy case for Elimimian are two Most Outstanding Defensive Player Awards and six CFL all-star nods.

NEW ORLEANS – JANUARY 01: Tripp Chandler #86 of the Georgia Bulldogs runs for yards after the catch against Blaze Soares #53 and Solomon Elimimian #17 of the Hawai’i Warriors during the Allstate Sugar Bowl at the Louisiana Superdome on January 1, 2008 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Georgia won 41-10. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

In his senior year of 2008 at UH, Elimimian recorded 121 tackles and four sacks earning WAC co-defensive player of the year honors. He still holds the school’s all-time tackles record with 434.

Elimimian has served as CFL Players Association President since February of 2020 and will continue to hold that position moving forward.