University of Hawaii women’s soccer lands three local standouts

The University of Hawaii women’s soccer team signed three local standouts on Wednesday’s National Letter of Intent Signing Day for the Class of 2021.

The three players are Kamehameha’s Carley Park, as well as Mililani’s Nicole Ando and Jacey Jicha.

Park, who hails from Pearl City, is a defender. At Kamehameha, she is a remember of a Warriors squad that won HHSAA Division I titles in 2019 and 2020.

“Growing up, I’ve just been watching the Rainbow Wahine play because living in Hawaii, all the teams are the team we look up to, they’re our home team,” Park told KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello. “As I grew older, I realized it was something that I wanted to be a part of and over all these years, just a lot of blood, sweat and tears have went into everything that I’ve done and I’ve been working my hardest and I’m very thankful that coach Bud saw that in me and that she gave me this opportunity to be here.”

Ando and Jicha helped guide the Trojans to the 2020 OIA championship. Over the last 10 years, they’ve also been teammates for the Hawaii Rush Soccer Club and won the 2020 President’s Day Tournament in Arizona, as well as the 2018 USCS State Cup.

“It was just, like, an amazing experience. As a kid, everybody dreams of doing this,” Ando, a midfielder, said of signing with UH. “I got the chance to achieve my goal and now I get to continue my soccer experience through college and it’s just unbelievable and I’m really grateful.”

“In the beginning, I knew I wanted to stay home so I can play in front of my friends and family,” added Jicha, a center back. “I’m so thankful, I wouldn’t be here, I wouldn’t have this opportunity to continue my soccer career without them. They really supported me and pushed me throughout this whole thing and it means a lot to me because it makes everything I’ve done worth it and it’s like an opportunity to represent UH and my family.”