University of Hawai’i women’s soccer falls to San Francisco in overtime

After a furious comeback down 2-0 in the second half, the University of Hawai’i soccer team fell short in overtime to visiting San Francisco by a score of 3-2.

The Rainbow Wahine (0-2) will aim to pick up their first win of the season with Nevada and Sacramento State visiting for the Rainbow Wahine Soccer Invitational later this week. The Dons (1-1) even up their season with the win after falling to No. 5 USC this past Saturday.

“When we set up our schedule, we want to bring in teams who challenge us so we can sort things out,” said head coach Michele Nagamine. “For us to come back from a 2-0 deficit off of two, as I felt, controversial penalty kick calls. It says a lot about our grit and character. They kept fighting and fighting, we set the pace in the second half and forced two goals, taking us into extra play.

The two squads fought and battled to a 0-0 tie after the first 45 minutes of play, but the Dons struck with two penalty kick goals in nearly three minutes apart for a 2-0 advantage.

UH, true to its style of play, came back answering with a goal in the 66th minute. Junior midfielder Isabel Deutsch rallied a loose ball and found junior Michaela Rentner slicing through the box for the ‘Bows’ first goal of the season. As a result, cutting the lead in half at 2-1.

Moments later in the 78th minute, the ball bounced the ‘Bows way again. Sophomore defender Natalie Daub stepped up from 30-feet out, pegging the ball off the ground forcing it to skip over the reach of the Dons’ goalkeeper for a 2-2 tie.

The final rally went to USF in extra time as Miciah Madison took an assist from Sydney Cooper in the 93rd minute, finding the net from 25-yards out.

UH will have a quick turnaround as they’ll host Nevada on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. HT. The match will be played on lower campus road at the UH grass practice field.