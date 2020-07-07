University of Hawai’i student athletes urge Hawaii residents to register to vote for 2020 elections

University of Hawaii student-athletes are urging students across the state to register to vote for the 2020 elections as part of a voter registration campaign effort.

The registration deadline to vote in the primary election is July 9, 2020, as a social media marketing campaign by Every1ne Hawaii aims to inform potential voters that it takes just two minutes to register.

“We saw this campaign as an opportunity for our program to step to the forefront and lead an exceptionally meaningful initiative,” said David Matlin, University of Hawaiʻi Athletics Director. “Hawaiʻi has the lowest voter participation in the country, and that must change. Our student-athletes are leaders and this is an example of how they always seem to step up during times of adversity. We hope they can help make a difference in voter turnout for the upcoming election and beyond.”

UH student-athlete voices leading the push for youth voter registration include: Chevan Cordeiro (football) , Natasha Currence (track & field), Kyra Hanawahine (women’s volleyball), Andre Ilagan (men’s tennis), Ka’ena Keliinoi (softball), Zoar Nedd (men’s basketball) , Kralyn Salazar (women’s golf) , Kelci Sumida (women’s soccer), Alakaʻi Todd (men’s volleyball).

This voter registration initiative was developed by Every1ne Hawai’i, a Hawaii 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation comprised of nextgen influencers, formed to empower and activate Hawaiʻi’s next generation. Recognized widely for their efforts to procure and distribute two million masks statewide in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the group is pivoting back to its original programmatic intent for 2020: engaging kamaʻāina in the electoral process for this critical upcoming election.

Kyra Hanawahine

“With 2020 being Hawaii’s first year for all mail-in voting, this is our generation’s opportunity to make change, especially at the local level which impacts our everyday lives, and shapes our future. We encourage everyone to engage and educate themselves, and Every1ne Hawaii is here to help with that,” said Zak Noyle, president of the nonprofit.

To register to vote online, visit https://olvr.hawaii.gov with your current State ID, mailing address and social security number handy. The process takes less than two minutes to complete. If you don’t have a State ID or social security number, you can download a voter registration form at the same website and submit the paper form.