HONOLULU—The University of Hawai’i softball team will host their official home opener this week with the Outrigger Hawai’i Invitational (February 24-26). Abilene Christian, Montana and North Dakota will all be competing in the three day tournament at the Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. Hawai’i enter the week with a 1-4 record after playing in UNLV’s Rebel Classic during the first week of the season. Last week, UH swept Chaminade in an exhibition doubleheader, downing the Silverswords 4-0 and 12-2 in five innings.



* For those attending games this week, please be sure to visit the Game Day information page, which includes important information on COVID protocols, digital ticketing, parking, clear bag policy, and more.



GAME 6-10: Outrigger Hawai’i Invitational Tourney Schedule Thursday, Feb. 24

3:30 p.m. Abilene Christian vs. North Dakota

6:00 p.m. HAWAI’I VS. MONTANA

Friday, Feb. 25

12:00 p.m. Montana vs. Abilene Christian

2:30 p.m. Montana vs. North Dakota

5:00 p.m. Hawai’i vs. Abilene Christian

7:00 p.m. Hawai’i vs. North Dakota

Saturday, Feb. 26

10:00 a.m. Bracket Gm. 1: #2 Seed vs. #3 Seed

12:00 p.m. Bracket Gm. 2: #1 Seed vs. #4 Seed

2:00 p.m. Loser Gm. 1 vs. Loser Gm. 2

4:00 p.m. Winner Gm. 1 vs. Winner Gm. 3 Location Honolulu, O’ahu – Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium Television FRIDAY’S UH DH ONLY – Spectrum Sports – Ch. 12 [SD] and 1012 [HD] Live Stream ESPN+ (Blacked out in Hawai’i) Radio CBS Sports Radio Hawaii / Sideline Hawaii App Live Stats HawaiiAthletics.com – Click on Live Stats link on game listing Game Notes Hawai’i (PDF) | Montana | Abilene Christian | North Dakota Social Media @HawaiiSB | #HawaiiSB | @HawaiiSoftball | Facebook Tickets Admission is FREE at the RWSS Promotions Outrigger Hotels and Resorts is the sponsor of the Hawaii Invitational and will provide a combination of branded visors, cooling towels, and water-tight pouches for the winners of the popular “Ballpark Bingo.” Also, Outrigger Hotels and Resorts canvas bags will be thrown into the stands during the fourth inning of every UH game. Tickets Admission is FREE at the RWSS



ALL-TIME RECORDS vs. OPPONENTSMONTANA Grizzlies (5-5, 0-0 Big Sky) – Series History: UH is 1-0 against the Grizzlies. The one win came in the 2017 Hawai’i Invitational tournament with UH winning 9-3 on 2/26/17.

ABILENE CHRISTIAN Wildcats (5-6, 0-0 WAC) – Series History: This is the first meeting against the Wildcats.

NORTH DAKOTA Fighting Hawks (4-6, 0-0 Summit) – Series History: Hawai’i is 2-0 against North Dakota. UH won a pair of one-run games in the 2018 Rainbow Wahine Classic. The last meeting resulted in a 4-3 win for UH on 3/16/18.



HEAD COACH BOB COOLENIn UH’s final game at the Rebel Kickoff in Las Vegas, head coach Bob Coolen recorded his 1,100th career win with a 7-5 victory over Cal State Bakersfield. Coolen previously posted a 72-93 record in five seasons at Bentley. He then travelled all the way to Hawai’i to serve two seasons as an assistant coach (1990-91) under then head coach Rayla Allison. Since taking the reins in 1992, he has notched a 1,028-652-1 record at Hawai’i. He one of only four UH head coaches to have notched 1,000 wins during their UH coaching careers—Jim Schwitters (men’s/women’s tennis – 1,327 wins); Dave Shoji (women’s volleyball – 1,202 wins), and Les Murakami (baseball – 1,079 wins). Coolen is entering his 31st year leading the Rainbow Wahine. Coolen currently has a 1,099-741-1 career record.



NEWS & NOTES