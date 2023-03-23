NORTHRIDGE, Calif.–The University of Hawai’i softball team (19-10, 2-1 Big West) heads to Northridge, Calif. this week to take on CSUN in a three-game Big West series. The two teams will face off in a single game on Friday, March 24 at 12:00 p.m. HT followed by a doubleheader on Saturday, March 25. First pitch for the double-dip is slated for 10:00 a.m. HT.

GAMES 30-32: HAWAI’I RAINBOW WAHINE (19-10, 2-1 BW) vs. CSUN MATADORS (10-13, 2-1 BW) Date | Time Friday, March 24, 2023 | 12:00 P.M. HT

Saturday (DH), March 25, 2023 | 10:00 A.M. HT Location Matador Diamond (1,000) – Northridge, Calif. Video Stream ESPN+ – Game 1 | Game 2 | Game 3 Live Stats CSUNMatadors.com Game Notes Hawai’i (PDF) | CSUN Social Media @HawaiiSB | #HawaiiSB | @HawaiiSoftball | Facebook

CSUN Matadors (10-13, 2-1 Big West)Series Record: UH, 23-18-1

Streak: UH won 3. Last season, UH narrowly swept the Matadors. After pushing back the games to be played on Saturday and Sunday, UH swept Saturday’s doubleheader by identical 4-3 scores. In the series finale, UH sealed the sweep holding off the Matadors, 3-1.

Head Coach: Charlotte Morgan (Third Season)

HEAD COACH: Bob Coolen Overall record: 1,140-771-1 (37th Season)

Hawai’i: 1,068-678-1 (32nd Season)

NEWS & NOTES