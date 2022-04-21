University of Hawaii sophomore Solo Turner has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Turner appeared in line to exit spring training camp as one of UH’s starting safeties. Instead, he will look to resume his college career elsewhere.

Turner, who also had experience at linebacker, played his freshman season at Baylor in 2020 and transferred to Hawaii prior to the 2021 season.

As a reserve defensive back, Turner amassed 17 total tackles, one sack and two forced fumbles for the ‘Bows in 2021. Because he used his one-time transfer exemption without having to sit out in 2021, he will have to redshirt the 2022 season if he signs with another school.

After holding Island Day last Saturday, the Rainbow Warriors close out spring ball this weekend.