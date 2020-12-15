Hawaii running back Miles Reed enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Hawaii quarterback Chevan Cordeiro (12) hands the ball to running back Miles Reed (4) against Nevada during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

On Tuesday, University of Hawaii redshirt junior running back Miles Reed announced on social media that he is entering the NCAA transfer portal.

In three seasons in Manoa, Reed rushed for 1,384 yards and nine touchdowns. He had a breakout season in 2019 when he was 82 yards shy of 1,000 yards with eight touchdowns. Reed saw his production dip this season in new offense, but still led all running backs with 346 yards on the ground.

“I would like to thank the University of Hawaii coaching staff for believing in me & allowing me to lead this team as a captain & to the teammates I call brothers, thank you for the incredible memories and bonds we established that no one can take away,” Reed said in his post,” I wish nothing but success and blessing upon the coached, my teammates, and the people of Hawaii. No matter where I end up, I will always live aloha and play warrior.”

Reed is one of a handful of players to transfer from UH this season. Receiver Lincoln Victor, offensive lineman Kaimana “Bubba” Wa’a, linebacker Zach Bowers and offensive lineman Caden Hilborn have all entered the transfer portal.