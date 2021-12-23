University of Hawaii pulls out of Hawaii Bowl due to COVID issues; Bowl Game appears to be canceled

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Per an announcement on Thursday evening, the University of Hawaii will not be able to participate in the EasyPost Hawaii Bowl against Memphis due to COVID issues within the program, along with season-ending injuries and transfers.

“We are disappointed our season has to end this way,” head coach Todd Graham said. “As competitive as we are and as much as we want to play the game, we cannot put the health and safety of our student-athletes at risk.”

“The health and safety of our student-athletes is the most important part of this decision,” said Athletics Director David Matlin. “The recent surge in COVID-19 cases has forced us to not participate in the game. We are disappointed for our players, coaches, and fans. ESPN and the EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl staff did everything they could for us and we appreciate their valiant effort throughout the week. We want to thank the Memphis Tigers for making the long trip to Hawai’i. We are disappointed we can’t compete on the football field.”



The EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl was scheduled for Friday, Dec. 24 at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex and it was set to be UH’s 10th appearance in the game.

At this time it is unclear whether or not the Hawaii Bowl will attempt to continue without UH at a future date, but according to sources, the bowl game will not be held for a second consecutive season.

The 2020 game was not held due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.